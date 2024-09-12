UAE smart home market projected to reach $76.4 million in 2024

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 4:47 PM

The global smart home market size is projected to grow from $121.59 billion in 2024 to $633.20 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.9 per cent during the forecast period. In the UAE, the smart home market is projected to reach $76.4 million in 2024. The revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 10.49 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of $113.8 million by 2028.

Given the surge in demand for artificial intelligence in everyday life, Versuni has introduced a state-of-the-art Robot from Philips that promises to revolutionize home cleaning by combining advanced technology with unparalleled convenience, saving consumers significant time and effort.

“In an era where smart home technology is rapidly advancing, Versuni is proud to introduce the Philips Robot. This cutting-edge device embodies our commitment to innovation and addresses the modern consumer’s desire for convenience and efficiency. We believe this product will redefine home cleaning, offering unparalleled performance and ease of convenience,” said May Buhsi, Marketing Lead, Middle East, Versuni. Setting a new standard in home cleaning, the Robot simultaneously vacuums and mops hard floors, effectively removing the fine dust that conventional vacuums often miss. This dual functionality ensures thorough cleanliness, offering a pristine living environment with less effort than ever before. Equipped with ultra-strong suction power, it everything from large debris like crumbs and pet hr to fine dust embedded in carpets and crevices. This robust performance is designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern households, ensuring comprehensive cleanliness. The powerful battery enables the Robot to clean for up to 180 minutes on a single charge, covering. This extended run time, combined with automatic recharging and resumption capabilities, ensures consistent, uninterrupted cleaning for larger homes. The Robot’s vibrating mop not only cleans but sanitizes, removing 99.9 per cent of bacteria caused by dirty shoes and pet hr. With state-of-the-art 3D sensors, the Robot detects and avoids small items such as shoes and toys, navigating around them seamlessly. The Auto-Empty Station enables the Robot to empty itself in less than 30 seconds. The 3.0-liter disposable, anti-allergy bag holds up to 30 days of dust and debris, facilitating easy and hygienic disposal, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.

As the demand for smart home solutions continues to surge, Versuni positions itself at the forefront of innovation with The Intelligent Helper. This product is set to capture a significant share of the smart home cleaning market, appealing to consumers seeking efficiency, convenience, and superior performance.