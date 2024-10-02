Nike shares dip as investors fret over murky turnaround timeline

The Nike swoosh logo is pictured on a store in New York City. — Reuters

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 4:33 PM

Nike shares dropped about 8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the sportswear giant withdrew its annual revenue target, leaving investors guessing on the timeline for a turnaround under incoming CEO Elliott Hill.

The company on Tuesday also called off its investor day set for Nov. 19, while CFO Matthew Friend said pulling the outlook would give Hill "much-needed flexibility to evaluate Nike's strategies and business trends".

"Just how quickly a turnaround can happen is up in the air ... There's not anything really that I could say at this point gives us a definite timeline or early hints to what is in store for the future," said Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali & Associates.

Last month, Nike named veteran executive Hill as CEO in place of John Donahoe as demand dropped and rivals such as On Holding and Hoka gained market share, especially in high performance and innovative running shoes categories.

Shares of peers Under Armour and Lululemon were down 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively, while retailer Foot Locker dropped more than 2% in premarket trading.

Nike's forward price-to-earnings ratio for the next 12 months, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, was 27.98, compared with 27.08 for Deckers and 35.14 for Adidas . Hill is set to take over on Oct. 14 and investors were pinning their hopes on the analyst day for clarity on Nike's strategy until it canceled the Nov. 19 event. Nike did not provide a fresh date. "These next few months as we go into year end, (Nike is) going to leave investors with a lot more questions than answers and we didn't get any answers," said Jay Woods, chief global strategist at investment banking firm Freedom Capital Markets. The Air Jordan sneaker parent said on Tuesday it had to offer higher promotions to help drive sales in the quarter and signaled a weaker holiday quarter.

"Nike is deep in the abyss of the turnaround," Bernstein Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note. "Early signs of market traction look positive, but can't translate into hard numbers yet while mark down actions drag down sales and margins."