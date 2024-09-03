Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils new phase of global expansion plan

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:39 AM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 355 showrooms across 13 countries, has unveiled the next phase of their global expansion plan, with the jewellery giant set to launch 20 new showrooms in the month of October. The showroom launches are being planned across various locations in India, the GCC & the USA. The ambitious expansion plan will mark a significant chapter in the brand’s growth journey, further cementing its reputation as one of the world’s largest and most trusted jewellery retail chains.

The expansion plan in India involves the launch of 3 showrooms in Uttar Pradesh, 2 showrooms each in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and 1 showroom each in Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal & Punjab. Internationally, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will strengthen its already robust presence in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia with new showrooms opening in Muweilah, Sharjah; Muaither & Nakheel Mall respectively. The brand’s growing presence in North America will also be bolstered with the launch of 2 new showrooms, in Artesia, Los Angeles and Atlanta, Georgia.

Malabar Group Chairman, M.P Ahammed said: “While the opening of these 20 showrooms aligns with our long-term vision of becoming the world’s No.1 jewellery retailer, the aggressive expansion we have charted is about growing sustainably and responsibly, ensuring that our expansion benefits not just our business, but also the society at large. With 5% of our profits set aside towards ESG initiatives in every region we operate in, we are also committed to bringing about a positive change in the community”.

Every new showroom will showcase a wide range of jewellery collections, from traditional to contemporary designs, designed to provide an immersive shopping experience that resonates with the brand’s ethos of excellence. With a focus on customer comfort and satisfaction, the showrooms will host a wide range of amenities from customized jewellery designing facility to a luxurious lounge area.