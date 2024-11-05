Carrefour 'ceases operations' in Jordan, apologises for 'any inconvenience'

Photo: AFP

French multinational retail giant Carrefour will cease operations in the Kingdom of Jordan, the retailer said in a statement on November 4.

The chain, which is also a popular choice in the UAE, said on its official Facebook page, "As of February 4, 2024, Carrefour will cease all its operations in Jordan and will not continue to operate within the kingdom."

The retailer thanked its customers for their support, adding that they "apologise for any inconvenience this decision may have caused".