Construction begins on Dh4 billion mega project in RAK

Sora Beach Residences, a luxury development in Al Marjan Island, officially commenced construction with a grand groundbreaking ceremony.

Sora Beach Residences, a Dh4 billion development, will the largest residential atrium in the region at 138 feet, a 1000-foot private beach capable of hosting up to 5,000 guests, and an exclusive Japanese sky garden with a 360-degree sea view, sky bar, and infinity pool. It is also just 3 minutes away from the upcoming Wynn Casino, adding to its appeal as a prime investment opportunity. It has been conceptualized by the Japanese architecture firm Nikken Sekkei.

As construction begins, Sora Beach Residences is generating significant buzz in both local and international markets.

Speaking at the event, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said: “Sora Beach Residences is a stunning addition to the skyline of Ras Al Khaimah and a true testament to the vision of excellence we aim to achieve on Al Marjan Island. This project stands out as a beacon of luxury and innovation, setting a new benchmark for developments in the region.” Shalini Misra, an internationally acclaimed interior designer from the UK, said: “Sora Beach Residences is a very special project, blending timeless elegance with modern luxury. The design elements are inspired by the harmony of nature and the vibrancy of coastal living, making it truly exceptional.” With bespoke interiors that complement the project’s architectural grandeur, Sora Beach Residences promises to deliver an unparalleled living experience. Suhair Hmeid, Vice President & Projects Director of Engineering Design Consultancy Group, praised the project’s unique approach: “Sora Beach Residences is unlike anything we have worked on before. Its innovative design and meticulous planning make it a standout project, not just for Al Marjan Island but for the entire region.”