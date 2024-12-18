Congo lawyers say Apple's supply chain statement must be verified

An artisanal miner washes tin ore before it is bagged up and weighed in the Kalimbi tin mine near the town of Nyabibwe, east Congo. — Reuters file

International lawyers for the Democratic Republic of Congo welcomed Apple’s decision to stop sourcing minerals from there due to worsening conflict, but said they would press ahead with their cases against the company in Europe.

Criminal complaints were filed against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium this week on behalf of Congo, accusing the tech firm of using conflict minerals in its supply chain.

Congo is a major source of tin, tantalum and tungsten, so-called 3T minerals used in computers and mobile phones. But some artisanal mines are run by armed groups involved in massacres, rapes and other crimes, say UN experts and rights groups.

Apple said on Tuesday that it strongly disputes the claims and has told suppliers they must not use the minerals in question sourced from Congo or Rwanda.

The lawyers representing Congo said on Wednesday they welcomed that statement with “satisfaction and caution.”

“Apple’s statements about changes to its supply chain will have to be verified on the ground, with facts and figures to support them,” the lawyers said in a statement to Reuters.

“Apple’s statements do not change the past and the crimes that are alleged to have been committed,” they added, saying it was now up to the French and Belgian judges to rule on the case.

There has been no comment from either nation’s prosecuting authorities.

Suppliers instructed

The lawyers argue that Apple used minerals pillaged from Congo and laundered through international supply chains, making it complicit in crimes taking place in Congo.