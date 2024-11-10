Conference highlights key economic themes

The CTW Global Summit 2024, recently held in Dubai, brought together top industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to engage in critical discussions that will shape the sector’s economic future.

Spanning nine pivotal sectors—ranging from Finance & Banking and Special Economic Zones to Artificial Intelligence, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Digital Commerce—the summit facilitated insights and strategic networking opportunities. Delegates from all sectors gathered to explore how innovations in these areas will transform global trade services.

Over 100 high-profile speakers shared their expertise and insights. David Wang, Chairman of MIE Events, said: “Our goal with the 2nd Edition of CTW Global Summit was to spark cross-border collaboration and innovation. The success of this year’s event reaffirms the power of this platform to inspire enduring global partnerships, and we are grateful to everyone—speakers, stakeholders, and partners—who contributed to this vision.”

Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President of MIE Events, highlighted the summit’s regional and global significance: “The UAE and GCC region are at the cutting edge of global trade services. CTW Global Summit has proven its capability to connect innovative minds with the tools needed to drive the region’s ambitious future projects. Next year’s edition will offer even greater opportunities with expanded themes and an enriched programme.”