Commerzbank to begin talks with UniCredit as it woos investors with profit goals

A 3-D printed Commerzbank logo is seen near Unicredit credit cards in this illustration. Reuters File Photo

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 5:32 PM

Commerzbank will hold a first round of talks with UniCredit on Friday as the Italian lender presses for a possible tie-up, the German bank's designated CEO, Bettina Orlopp, said on Thursday.

UniCredit earlier this month revealed it had bought a 9% stake in Commerzbank, plans to buy more shares and has pressed for discussions to explore a tie-up.

UniCredit's swoop is the most ambitious attempt yet at a pan-European bank merger but it faces considerable political hurdles in Germany ahead of national elections.

Orlopp's comments on the potential tie-up are her first since she was named this week the German bank's next chief executive officer at a critical juncture in its 154-year history.

Just minutes earlier the bank said its supervisory and management boards unanimously agreed to support the bank's current strategy of independence, and increased profit and payout targets to bolster support among investors.

Orlopp, speaking at a financial conference in London, said the bank was open minded but that the speed of synergies and risks to executing any deal needed evaluation.

"Sometimes it makes sense, sometimes it doesn't make sense, and that is something we need to find out jointly," she said.

But the bank also wasn't going to engage in any "crazy" sell-downs, acquisitions or "stupid things", she warned.

Her comments effectively serve as a response to UniCredit's chief Andrea Orcel, who said on Wednesday at the same conference that a tie-up would be the best outcome. UniCredit didn't immediately respond to a request to comment on Friday's talks.

Commerzbank shares extended their gains on news of the talks, and were last up 6% at the highest since 2011. UniCredit shares rallied 4.5%.