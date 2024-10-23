Citi Developers sponsors UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway

Citi Developers, a leading real estate development company, has announced its sponsorship of UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway taking place on October 26, 2024 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The Citi Developers VIP section will offer a luxurious experience for its guests.

Citi Developers is also giving away two tickets to UFC 308 for one lucky winner from the public. Citi Developers is also showcasing its latest project, Allura, in Dubai. Another upcoming project is set to be revealed soon.



“We are thrilled to sponsor such a prestigious event as UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway in Abu Dhabi,” said Zoraiz Malik, CEO of Citi Developers. “It allows us to connect with our community in a unique way and extend the VIP experience to our top clients and brokers. The event also gives us the perfect opportunity to introduce our latest project, Allura, and to share our excitement for what’s to come.”