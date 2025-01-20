Circle CEO expects imminent US executive orders to widen crypto

AFP File Photo

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire expects US executive orders "imminently" from incoming President Donald Trump, which he said could allow banks to trade crypto, offer crypto investments to wealthy clients and hold it in portfolios.

Circle is the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, a digital token pegged to the value of the US dollar. USDC is the world's second largest stablecoin by market value and ranked as the eighth largest cryptocurrency by CoinGecko.

Trump has promised to be a "crypto president" and is expected to issue executive orders aimed at reducing crypto regulatory roadblocks and promoting widespread adoption of digital assets following his inauguration on Monday.

The incoming president's own newly-created cryptocurrency soared on Monday to nearly $12 billion in market value.

Allaire said he would like to see the repeal of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Staff Accounting Bulletin 121, which he said "effectively made it punitive for banks and financial institutions and corporations even to hold crypto assets on their balance sheet".