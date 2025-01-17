Christopher Aleo: Energy transition as an economic opportunity

At the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, the CEO of iSwiss Bank promotes green investments to generate profits and employment.

At the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, a prestigious international event focused on sustainable development and socio-economic progress, Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss Bank, emphasised the urgency of viewing the energy transition as an economic opportunity rather than merely an environmental necessity.

In his speech, Aleo highlighted how investing in renewable energy and green business models can generate profits and create jobs, countering the perception that the transition is solely a cost for families: "Companies can derive tangible benefits from sustainability, offering services and solutions that ultimately translate into measurable advantages for the community."

Aleo also presented iSwiss Bank's latest initiatives, including projects in Nigeria and agreements with the governments of eSwatini, Lesotho, and Pakistan for the development of energy facilities. These projects leverage the financial technique of securitisation, strengthened by the issuance of ABS (Asset-Backed Securities) in European markets. This approach, supported by the European Commission's regulatory framework, attracts qualified investors - banks, insurance companies, and pension funds - and mobilises significant international capital.

"I am particularly proud to engage with different governments," Aleo said, "for an intelligent ecological transition that can generate immediate profits for businesses, thanks to ABS NOTES placed on the market for qualified investors."

During the event, Aleo attended the address of Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, praising her "stateswoman-like" approach, which he said has consolidated Italy's global image. He also made an appeal regarding the delicate situation of the Superbonus 110 per cent, highlighting the challenges faced by many Italian families due to legislative uncertainties: "I remain in Italy with an appeal regarding the delicate situation of the Superbonus 110 per cent, which is causing distress for many families, who are not directly at fault."

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week underscored the importance of stable governance recognized internationally, especially during a period of significant socio-economic transformations. According to Aleo, Meloni's leadership has restored Italy to a prominent role on the European and global stage, a recognition not seen "since the time of the late Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi."

A resident of the UAE for years, Aleo has strengthened his ties with the region, particularly through iSwiss Insurance, a leader in providing insurance and reinsurance products in Dubai. His participation in the Abu Dhabi event marked another step toward advancing innovative financial solutions to support the global energy transition.

Christopher Aleo's participation in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 once again highlighted the need for a pragmatic approach to environmental sustainability. Economic opportunities for businesses go hand in hand with reducing environmental impact, outlining a framework where structured finance, innovation, and solid collaborations with local governments can serve as a virtuous model for development in Italy and the world.