Cemex UAE supplies Vertua for Cavalli Tower
The company is committed to providing more sustainable solutions that help its customers reduce their environmental impact while building high-quality structures
Cemex UAE has announced that it has signed a contract with China State Construction Engineering Corporation to supply DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, with around 105 km³ of Vertua concrete for the construction of the iconic Cavalli Tower in Dubai Marina.
The Tower is a 70-storey ultra-luxurious residential building in collaboration with world famous luxury fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and is set to become a landmark in Dubai Marina. Cemex UAE is supplying Vertua concrete to the project to meet the high sustainability requirements and reduce around 36 per cent CO2 through Vertua.
Speaking about the project, Rafael Villalona, Cemex UAE Country Director, said: "We are proud to be contributing to the construction of the Cavalli Tower. Our Vertua products are more sustainable by design and reduce the carbon footprint of the construction process while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance. The use of Vertua concrete in the construction of the Cavalli Tower aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation according to our climate action programme, Future in Action."
DAMAC Properties has a track record of delivering some of the most iconic and luxurious developments in the UAE. The Cavalli Tower is another example of the company's commitment to quality and innovation in design and construction.
The use of Vertua concrete in the construction of the Cavalli Tower underscores the importance of sustainability in the construction industry and in the UAE in line with the country's 2030 vision.
