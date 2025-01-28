Car rentals see increased business as Dubai population picks up

Dubai’s population is moving upward at a rapid pace, as people from around the world flock to the emirate to take advantage of its business-friendly policies and safe haven status.

As a result of this surge, car rentals are witnessing a significant rise in demand, and are boosting their fleet sizes to cater to the expanding customer base.

In this regard, Selfdrive.ae, a leading mobility tech company, has announced a strategic partnership with the FAW Group, the parent company of the Bestune brand.

This collaboration aims to add a fleet of 1,500 cars in the UAE and scale it up to 5,000 cars across the GCC by Q4 of this year.

Bestune models will now be available in the UAE through Al Khalid Auto, the brand’s authorized dealership. Subscription plans start from Dh1,749 and Dh1,999 per month for the Bestune B70 and Bestune T77 respectively. Valen Yang, Deputy General Manager of FAW Bestune Global and Chief Operations Director for the Middle East & African Region, said: “This partnership aligns with FAW’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.” Andrew Squires, CEO of Dealerships at Al Khalid Auto, said, “Partnering with SelfDrive allows us to meet the evolving customer preferences while reinforcing Bestune’s presence in this competitive market.”

Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility, said, “This partnership with FAW Bestune Global and Al Khalid Auto demonstrates our shared vision for revolutionizing the mobility sector. This collaboration opens up new possibilities for brands to offer their fleet directly to new potential customers, creating a unique market access. This innovative approach to access new markets together and making an impactful and meaningful difference is what excites us all along with delivering premium, flexible solutions that create value for customers, manufacturers, and dealers alike.”