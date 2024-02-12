Car rental demand surges ahead of Valentine's Day

Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.ae

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 1:50 PM

Selfdrive.ae, the largest mobility tech platform, experienced a staggering 35% increase in reservations over the past month. The company anticipates another surge of approximately 40% closer to Valentine's Day, highlighting the growing popularity of its services among diverse customer segments.

“Growing trend with couples stepping out and exploring long drives have led to a surge across categories, with families using SUVs and couples opting for high end cars,” said Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.ae

As Selfdrive gears up for the Valentine's Day surge, the company remains committed to providing top-notch customer service and an extensive fleet of quality vehicles.

Selfdrive is the largest car subscription and car rental mobility platform that intertwines technology with on-demand mobility. Operating across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and extending to the UK and Ireland, the company collaborates with top car manufacturers and dealerships to manage a robust fleet ready to serve you. Whether its a rental for a day, a subscription for a month, or a lease for a year, the Selfdrive mobile app is your gateway to a world of premium mobility solutions.