Blockchain for Good alliance takes centre stage at CCCC

The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) has highlighted the inspiring work of the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), a long-term collaborative non-profit initiative led by Moledao and Bybit. BGA unites major organizations to drive social good by using blockchain technology to tackle real-world challenges.

At the BGA booth, Bybit Co-Founder Ben Zhou and BGA founder and Bybit COO Helen Liu shared their commitment to creating positive change through blockchain. Leaders from MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, Mantle and Weex visited as well, showing support for this impactful initiative.

A unique highlight was a coffee tasting from EthicHub, a Spanish project incubated by BGA. EthicHub promotes sustainable finance by connecting farmers with fair trade opportunities through blockchain, and attendees enjoyed coffee sourced directly from Spain, experiencing EthicHub’s commitment to empowering farming communities. Top industry speakers, including Katie Penn, former Global Head of Marketing at X; Shadi Nayyer, former Global Head of Creator Programs at TikTok; and Stephanie Hind, Head of Top Creator Partnerships at Patreon, also visited the booth. Their insights into blockchain’s potential for social good and content creation resonated with audiences, strengthening BGA’s vision of change.

With support from industry leaders and impactful projects, CCCC has showcased how blockchain is reshaping industries and empowering communities globally.