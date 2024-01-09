Binghatti expands its land bank in Business Bay

Business Bay is regarded as one of the most prestigious destinations in Dubai.

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:17 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:18 PM

Leading UAE property development brand Binghatti Properties has grown its land bank in Business Bay with the purchase of a new plot exceeding a transaction value of Dh365 million.

Strategically located in the heart of Dubai’s bustling metropolis, Business Bay is regarded as one of the most prestigious destinations in Dubai. Located minutes from Dubai’s famous shopping destination – The Dubai Mall – and with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water canal, the destination is also home to some of Binghatti’s most iconic flagship projects, including the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti in partnership with the iconic automotive brand Bugatti. Also located in Business Bay is Binghatt’s Burj binghatti Jacob & Co Residences – a branded tower in partnership with leading watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co, which is aimed to be the tallest residential tower in the world. In addition to Binghatti’s portfolio of branded projects is the newly announced Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti in Downtown, Dubai.

Binghatti’s expansion of its project development across Dubai has contributed to the company’s stock value, which has recently been captured at a value of over Dh20 billion.

In line with Binghatti’s strategy to expand its portfolio of projects in Business Bay, the property development brand has purchased a new plot with a transaction value over Dh365 million, which they intend to develop and launch in addition to their portfolio of projects in 2024. The project will feature the same intricate design language and details that Binghatti’s buildings are renowned for.

Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding said in a recent quote: “This transaction is deemed as the ideal opportunity to design and build a new luxury development for our clients and investors. It will also not only inflate our land plot value by Dh365 Million, but also expand Binghatti’s portfolio of plots which we intend to develop and launch in 2024. At Binghatti, we have always strived towards designing our projects with the most intricate and detailed approach, which enables us to create an elevated experience of living across all our projects.”