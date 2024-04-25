Bespoke travel firm seeks expansion in GCC

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 6:04 PM

Travel Tricks, a provider of bespoke travel experiences and corporate event management, with its Head Office based in Hong Kong recently expanded its footprints in Dubai, UAE.

Charu Surtani, managing director of Travel Tricks boasts a three-decade journey in the travel industry. She is recognized as one of the best MICE experts for Hong Kong, Macau, and China. She embarked on a new chapter in the UAE last year with an extension of her operations in Dubai. Under her leadership, the company steers towards fresh horizons with a goal of extending services to other GCC countries as well.

Recently, the company embarked on a visit to Bahrain to explore collaboration opportunities and evaluate the potential for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) events within the region for the year 2024. “Travel Tricks is dedicated to delivering unparalleled travel experiences to our clients, and our commitment to exploring new destinations and opportunities is pivotal in achieving this objective,” stated Surtani. “Our visit to Bahrain provided a platform to establish connections with local partners, comprehend the unique attributes of the region, and lay the groundwork for innovative MICE events that surpass our clients’ expectations.”

Charu Surtani, managing director of Travel Tricks

Surtani’s recent trip aimed to establish partnerships and identify venues and opportunities conducive to hosting successful MICE events in Bahrain. By immersing herself in the local culture and networking with industry stakeholders, she sought to pave the way for exciting ventures and enriching experiences for Travel Tricks clients in the upcoming year.

In addition to its exploration of Bahrain, Travel Tricks has been actively involved in orchestrating exclusive travel experiences and corporate events across the GCC and South Asian countries. “We recently had the privilege of organizing a Qatar Airways Familiarization (Fam) Trip in Hong Kong. This excursion offered participants a firsthand encounter with Qatar Airways’ world-class service and amenities, while immersing them in the vibrant attractions of Hong Kong. Participants garnered invaluable insights and cherished experiences, setting the stage for future collaborations and enhanced travel experiences with Travel Tricks and Qatar Airways.”

Furthermore, Travel Tricks adeptly coordinated a large-scale MICE event for the Dalmia Cement Group, accommodating a group of 900 attendees in Hong Kong and Macau. Through meticulous planning and seamless execution, Travel Tricks ensured a flawless and memorable experience for all participants.

“From orchestrating venue logistics to coordinating transportation and accommodations, our team executed every facet of the event with precision and professionalism. The event served as an ideal platform for the Dalmia Cement Group to achieve its objectives and cultivate meaningful connections, underscoring Travel Tricks’ proficiency in delivering exceptional corporate events.”

Travel Tricks’ active participation in the “Sattee” event with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) further underscores the company’s commitment to exploring opportunities within the Hong Kong market and beyond. Collaborating with HKTB demonstrates Travel Tricks’ proactive approach to business development and its keen interest in engaging with a wider audience to promote its offerings within the travel sector.

Moreover, Travel Tricks is expanding its leisure sector to cater directly to consumers (B2C), further enhancing its reach and service offerings within the travel industry.