Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger in a $800 million credit facility for Investcorp Capital

Bank of Sharjah

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 2:56 PM

Investcorp Capital recently raised $800 million in a four-year syndicated revolving credit facility. The transaction garnered significant interest from the market, and this enthusiastic response prompted Investcorp to upscale the facility to $800 million from the initial $600 million.

Bank of Sharjah, acted as a mandated lead arranger for Investcorp Capital, alongside other international and regional banks for the transaction.

Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, said: “This strategic collaboration underscores Bank of Sharjah’s role in facilitating major financing transactions and supporting the growth ambitions of its clients. The substantial oversubscription of the facility clearly reflects Investcorp’s robust business fundamentals and credit appetite”.

Abbas Rizvi, chief financial officer of Investcorp Capital, added: “We’re delighted to welcome our new business partners to Investcorp Capital. Our Capital Financing Services business achieved 47% y-o-y growth and, with this successful refinancing at competitive terms, we are well-positioned to grow our business and to deliver solid returns to our stakeholders.”

Khadiri further said: “The success of this syndication is strategically important for Investcorp. While the Group has successfully accessed the syndicated loan markets in the past, this facility marks a significant milestone for Investcorp Capital, a newly established subsidiary based out of Abu Dhabi Global Market. The participation of 22 banks underscores the global reach and credibility of the Investcorp Group.

Khadiri stated: “We are delighted to have Investcorp as one of our international customers, marking the beginning of a long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership. This transaction adds to Bank of Sharjah’s impressive track record of providing financing services and advisory to major institutions locally and across the region. We remain committed to pursuing our strategic objectives, aiming to strengthen our position as a premier banking institution in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, while meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers.”