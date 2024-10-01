Azizi Developments to set up 12 factories in Kezad at cost of Dh1 billion

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:46 PM

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, and UAE-based Azizi Developments on Tuesday announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of 12 state-of-the-art factories in Kezad A (Kezad Al Ma’mourah) to meet the growing demands of the housing industry in the region.

To be developed with an Dh1 billion investment by Azizi Developments, the project will encompass the establishment of a reinforcement steel cut and bend facility, timber joinery and duct fabrication workshops, a modular factory, an aluminium and glass fabrication unit, as well as an aluminium extrusion factory.

Spanning approximately 220,000 square metres, these facilities will make use of the given space equipped with advanced infrastructure for the design and development of essential equipment and parts to serve the needs of the real estate industry.

Modular construction using sustainable materials such as aluminium is a forward-thinking practice to build energy-efficient homes, and is aligned with Kezad’s sustainable business practices for industrial development.

The construction of the proposed facilities will ensure speed of build for materials required for the region’s burgeoning housing sector, and meet their demands with cost-effective, faster and greener methods for production.

The agreement reinforces AD Ports Group’s and Kezad’s commitment for sustainable industrial manufacturing with minimal waste generation and impact on the environment.