Watch: Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport opens sensory space for people of determination

Photo: Screengrab/@ad_airports

The Zayed International Airport on Thursday announced the opening of a new sensory space.

Abu Dhabi Airports said that the new sensory space caters to passengers with sensory sensitivities.

The facility features two interactive and safe rooms designed for people of determination that wish for a calming and engaging space to relax before their flight. The rooms feature interactive light displays, bubble tubes, soft furnishings and seating, according to the airport's website.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It is located at departures close to Gate D43, in the corridor between D-Gates and C-Gates.

It is open 24/7 and free for departing guests.

Watch the video of the sensory space below:

In September, Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways had launched the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme at Zayed International Airport and onboard Etihad Airways flights.