Unstable weather in Dubai: Reach airport 4 hours before departure, urges airline

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 5:26 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 5:42 PM

Unstable weather conditions may impact flight schedules out of the Dubai International (DXB) airport, an airline has said. In a statement, Flydubai advised passengers to aim to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight departs.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have lashed parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah since late afternoon Monday. The unstable weather is expected to intensify overnight.

According to an advisory issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rains are expected to cause flooding, while strong winds will reduce horizontal visibility. The foul weather is expected to persist till early morning on Wednesday.

Flydubai said it is working to minimise any disruption to passengers’ travel schedules. “We will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

The carrier advised passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and to check the status of their flight on its website.

Emirates Airline said all its flights are per schedule as on Monday evening. Last month, heavy rains resulted in multiple flight cancellations and delays in Dubai. On March 9, about 13 inbound flights had to be rerouted to nearby airports.

All public schools will switch to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday as unstable weather conditions persist across the Emirates.

