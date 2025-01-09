UAE's first flying taxi station named DXV

Photo: Supplied

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday announced giving the green light for the technical design of Dubai International Vertiport (DXV) — the UAE’s first commercial vertiport – a designated area for the takeoff, landing, and servicing of flying taxis.

The approval enables Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) to continue with the development of its DXV facility, where commercial air taxi operations are scheduled to begin next year.

DXV, named for its location near Dubai International Airport (DXB), is the first facility to receive design approval under the newly established UAE Vertiport Regulations.

It is the first of four sites in an initial air taxi infrastructure network being developed by Skyports in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Joby Aviation.

Skyports and the GCAA said in a joint statement that the “technical design approval is a crucial milestone in the country’s regulatory framework”.

“The regulations ensure the safe implementation of vertiport infrastructure, a vital component for future air mobility systems. This achievement highlights the UAE’s commitment to innovation in aviation while maintaining its global reputation for world-class safety standards,” they added.

Design approval process

Authorities said approving the design of DXV – in line with the Air Taxi Project set to launch in 2026 – involved “a thorough assessment of critical factors”, including physical dimensions, layout, airspace considerations, obstacle environment, as well as rescue and firefighting services (RFFS), where Skyports demonstrated its firefighting strategy for both battery and traditional fuel fires. GCAA director-general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the approval of the DXV Vertiport design “will redefine urban mobility and set global benchmarks for integrating emerging aviation technologies". “The GCAA is pioneering the development of critical regulation to enable and scale air taxi operations throughout UAE,” added Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports DXV capacity Spanning 3,100sqm, the dedicated take-off and landing area for flying taxis near Dubai airport will also have electric charging facilities, a dedicated passenger area, and security procedures. DXV will have the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers annually. Authorities earlier said the official operation of the first air taxi station is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, and that the project will include the initial launch of four stations. The first phase of the service will include four strategic landing sites in Dubai, including Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.