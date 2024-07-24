E-Paper

UAE-Philippines flights 'operating as normal' as typhoon submerges Manila

The Philippine government has suspended classes at all academic levels and work in most government offices in Metro Manila

by

Angel Tesorero
Pedestriants wade through a flooded street in Manila on July 23, 2024, amid heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Gaemi. Photo: AFP
Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 10:56 AM

Flights between UAE and Manila “are still operating as normal” and no suspension has yet been announced despite Typhoon Gaemi and a southwest monsoon bringing heavy rain on Wednesday to the Philippine capital region and nearby provinces.

A spokesperson for Philippine Airlines (PAL) told Khaleej Times Philippine flights to and from Dubai are still operating as normal. PAL operates one daily flight between Dubai and Manila.


Budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CebPac) – that also operates a daily flight to and from Manila – has likewise made no announcement yet.

“Currently, our flights between Abu Dhabi and Manila are operating normally with no disruptions,” added the spokesperson for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways.

“We are closely monitoring the situation as Typhoon Gaemi and strong monsoon conditions impact the Western Pacific region. We continue to assess the situation and will make adjustments if necessary to ensure the safety of our passengers and crew,” the Etihad spokesperson continued.

Dubai-based Emirates has yet to make an announcement.

Several domestic flights by both PAL and CebPac, however, have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Philippine government has suspended classes at all academic levels and work in most government offices in Metro Manila, which is composed of 16 cities and home to at least 13 million people, because of the tropical storm.

Typhoon Gaemi (local name: Carina), with maximum sustained winds of 155 k/ph and gustiness of up to 190 k/ph, did not make landfall but it is enhancing a southwest monsoon, resulting in heavy to intense rain in Luzon for the past three days.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported 354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports while airlines cancelled 13 domestic flights on Wednesday, Manila's airport authority said.

Angel Tesorero


