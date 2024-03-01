UAE

UAE-Pakistan flights: Fly Jinnah announces daily service between Sharjah and Lahore

The airline had launched double daily direct flights between Islamabad and Sharjah on February 17

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 11:15 AM

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, on Friday announced the launch of its latest international service, connecting Sharjah with the Pakistani city Lahore.

The new service will connect both cities with daily non-stop flights starting from March 27.

Last month, Fly Jinnah had announced the launch of operations to connect the two countries.

The airline had launched double daily direct flights between Islamabad and Sharjah on February 17.

“We are delighted to introduce our newest addition to our expanding network, reaffirming Fly Jinnah’s commitment to continually providing diverse travel options supported by affordability, reliability, and convenience. We are looking forward to welcoming our passengers aboard our new flights," a Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said.

With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE from both Islamabad and Lahore.

