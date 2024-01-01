UAE: New flights to 2 Indian cities start on January 1

Supplied photo

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 3:47 PM

Etihad Airways has kicked off 2024 by introducing two new services. Daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) in the Kerala region of India commenced on January 1, 2024.

These non-stop services to each destination bring the total number of Indian gateways served by Etihad to 10.

In 2023, the airline reintroduced services to Kolkata, connecting eastern India to global destinations. Furthermore, the airline has increased the frequencies of flights to Mumbai and Delhi, two of its most popular routes, from two per day to four flights per day.

For 2024, Etihad has already announced new flights to Boston, USA starting on March 31, to Nairobi, Kenya on May 1, and its exciting summer schedule includes an inaugural non-stop service to Nice, France, and direct flights to the Greek isles of Mykonos and Santorini.

ALSO READ: