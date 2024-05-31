UAE jobs: Airline to recruit 1,000 cabin crew by end of the year

Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 4:21 PM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 4:23 PM

As the aviation industry celebrates World Cabin Crew Day on Friday, UAE's flagship carrier Etihad Airways announced a global recruitment campaign seeking individuals to join its cabin crew team.

As part of its ambitious growth plans, the airline will recruit 1,000 cabin crew members by the end of the year. The airline, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has already recruited more than 1,000 cabin crew members this year.

The airline said that interested candidates can attend an Open Day or apply online at careers.etihad.com.

Open Days and Invitation Days will take place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Athens, Antalya, Malaga, Manchester, Copenhagen, Vienna, Singapore, Nice, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Milan, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Colombo and Jaipur from June to the end of the year.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an assessment, either in person or virtually, the airline added.

It further added that prior experience is not essential as successful candidates will benefit from extensive training at Etihad Aviation Training’s Zayed Campus located adjacent to the airline’s headquarters.