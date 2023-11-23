UAE-India travel: Air Arabia launches flight from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 9:51 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM

UAE's low-cost carrier Air Arabia announced the start of its first non-stop flight from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode (Calicut) in Kerala, India.

On Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, G9 728 will depart from Ras Al Khaimah at 2.55pm and arrive in Kozhikode at 8.10pm. The return flight — G9 729 — will depart from Kozhikode at 8.50pm to arrive in Ras Al Khaimah at 11.25pm.

Prior to the inaugural flight, which departed on November 22, an inaugural ceremony took place at RAK International Airport in attendance of key dignitaries, including Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah; Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India to Dubai and the Northern Regions; Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive of Air Arabia; trade partners and other guests.

The new direct flight will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Kozhikode International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi said, "The introduction of this new route underscores Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to advancing its aviation sector and enhancing connectivity. Air Arabia's new service aligns with our vision of developing Ras Al Khaimah's regional and international air travel which contributes significantly to the growth of our tourism sector."

Adel Al Ali commented, "This new route not only strengthens our commitment to offering convenient and value-driven travel options between both cities but also reflects the strong tourism and trade ties between both nations."

