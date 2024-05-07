UAE-India flights: Etihad Airways to expand route to Jaipur

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 10:56 AM

Over the next two months, Etihad Airways will begin operating to Jaipur and Bali, as well as summer destinations, Al Qassim, Antalya, Malaga, Nice, and the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

At the Arabian Travel Market, Etihad will be showcasing its significant network development undertaken since last year's event with 15 new destinations announced or launched, including recent inaugural flights to Boston and two new destinations in Kerala, India.

The UAE's national airline expects to welcome thousands of visitors to its stand including distinguished guests, travel trade customers, members of the media and tourism partners.

Javier Alija, Vice President Sales and Distribution, Etihad Airways, said: "We're looking forward to a great week ahead at the Arabian Travel Market, where we have the opportunity to showcase the growth story at Etihad Airways, in partnership with Zayed International Airport, our new home in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to welcoming our trade and tourism partners and industry peers to our stand and look forward to a fruitful week for the important travel trade industry."

The stand is presented in partnership with Zayed International Airport, showcasing the stunning new home of Etihad Airways. The new airport, which opened in November 2023, offers streamlined check-in including dedicated spaces for families, First and Business class, as well as biometric self-check in and security facilities.

Visitors to the stand will also have the opportunity to see and experience the airline's significant investment in guest experience, with the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner seats on display. Etihad's newest Boeing 787 Dreamliners joined the fleet in February and feature an exclusive Business class offering enhanced privacy and state-of-the-art technology. The Economy cabin seats are also on display at ATM, showcasing the comfort and convenience offered on board.

Also on display are the airline's brand-new amenity kits launched in partnership with celebrated designer Giorgio Armani and leading skincare brand ESPA; as well as the Etihad and Armani/Casa Business class experience, and the Economy class elegant dining solution.

