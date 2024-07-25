UAE-India flights: Delays expected for some trips as heavy rain hits Mumbai

Study unveils emerging SME megatrends in UAE
Flights by UAE airlines coming from the country to Ahmedabad and Mumbai are operating to schedule on Thursday (July 25), but there are expected delays for flights departing from the two cities due to the heavy rainfall in the affected areas in India.
A spokesperson for Etihad Airways told Khaleej Times: “I can confirm that our flights to and from Mumbai are currently operating normally. However, we are experiencing some weather-related delays for flights departing from the affected regions due to the heavy rainfall.
“Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on our website or mobile app for the most up-to-date information,” added the spokesperson for the Abu Dhabi-based carrier.
The spokesperson for Emirates also said there is no impact on their operations in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.
Another Dubai-based carrier, flydubai, also confirmed flights to Ahmedabad and Mumbai are operating to schedule. “Passengers are advised to check the flight status on flydubai.com,” added the airline spokesperson.
Continuous and heavy rains over Mumbai and neighbouring areas have disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, prompting Indian airlines to issue advisories to passengers about periodic delays in flight schedules.
SpiceJet, Air India, and IndiGo have announced flight delays, while schools and colleges were shut.
