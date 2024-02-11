UAE flights: Rains hit country; passengers urged to arrive early at airport

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 8:13 PM

Due to unstable weather, passengers flying out of the country on Monday and Tuesday are advised to make extra time to get to the airport early to avoid delays, UAE airlines said on Sunday.

All flights by Emirates, Etihad and flydubai, however, are all operating as scheduled and are not affected by the inclement weather.

“Due to forecasted heavy thunderstorms in Dubai on February 11 and 12, customers headed to the Dubai International Airport may experience road delays. We recommend to plan for extra travel time to reach the airport, and to complete check-in formalities ahead of arrival for added convenience,” an Emirates spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Another Dubai-based carrier, flydubai, added: “Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport. You should aim to arrive four hours before the departure time of your flight.

“Stay up to date with the status of your flight by checking our website. Add your contact details to your booking so we can stay in touch with you.• Check in online before you arrive at the airport,” flydubai added.

Meanwhile, all flights by Etihad from Abu Dhabi “are operating as normal at present.”

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier announced the country will continue to experience rain and winds of varying intensity until Tuesday, resulting in reduced horizontal visibility.

