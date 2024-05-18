E-Paper

UAE flights not affected after airport closure in Germany

Flagship carriers Emirates and Etihad have issued a statement as some flights in Munich were either cancelled or diverted

by

Angel Tesorero
Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 12:53 PM

Last updated: Sat 18 May 2024, 2:42 PM

Flights between the UAE and Germany were not affected by the brief closure of Munich International Airport on Saturday, UAE carriers have confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Spokespersons from Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said their respective flights operated as per schedule. No flight was delayed or diverted.


Munich International Airport was closed for security reasons after climate activists appeared to have stuck themselves to the taxiways, according to reports.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


An airport spokesperson confirmed some flights were either cancelled or diverted to other airports. After about two hours, one of the two runways was reopened, followed by the second runway an hour later.

Eight climate activists who were involved in the incident were arrested as the breach occurred during one of the busiest travel periods for the airport in southern Germany.

Climate group Last Generation, which has carried out similar protests in the past, said it was responsible for the action in a series of posts on X showing members on what appeared to be a runway or tarmac with protest signs.

(With inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ:

