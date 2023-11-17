UAE flights: Free city check-in for some passengers in Abu Dhabi

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 3:55 PM

Celebrating the opening of the state-of-the-art Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, free city check-in services are being offered to some passengers.

Morafiq Aviation Services, which operates the city check-in services, announced free-of-cost service for passengers travelling on Etihad Airways.

Morafiq’s city check-in locations are the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, which is open round the clock, and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which functions from 9 am to 9 pm. Morafiq is a joint initiative between Abu Dhabi Airports, Capital Travel, Etihad Airport Services, OACIS Middle East and Tourism 365.

By depositing baggage at the city check-in, passengers can be stress-free and enjoy the amazing new facilities at the airport’s Terminal A including biometric technology to streamline the screening and boarding process, and 35,000sqm of retail and F&B space.

The offer on free check-in for Etihad passengers can be availed till December 14.

Free, spacious parking space is also available at the city check-in, which also serves passengers flying on Air Arabia, Wizz Air, and Egypt Air. The check-in fee is Dh35 for an adult, Dh25 for a child and Dh15 for an infant. Passengers must deposit their bags from 4 to 24 hours before the departure of their flight.

For further information, contact the toll-free number 800 667 2347 or +971 2 583 3345.

