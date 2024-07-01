E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE flights: Free 5-star hotel stay for passengers flying to Dubai this summer

The offer is valid on Emirates airline tickets purchased from July 1 to 21

by

Sahim Salim
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:02 PM

Emirates has announced complimentary 5-star hotel stays for travellers to Dubai this summer. The airline said the offer is valid on tickets purchased from July 1 to 21.

Travellers who purchase first or business class return tickets will enjoy a two-night stay at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. Those booked in premium economy or economy can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay.


“This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for customers travelling between July 4 to September 15,” the airline said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The offer is available for bookings made via the airline’s website, app, ticketing offices or participating travel agents “made at least 96 hours in advance of passengers’ arrival.”

Once tickets have been issued, passengers need to email emiratesoffer@emirates.com with passenger details to confirm their stay. If the hotel is not available, the airline will book a room at a hotel with a “comparable star rating.”

According to the terms and conditions listed on the airline’s website, the offer is applicable on twin‑sharing basis (maximum two adults + 1 child up to 12 years).

Dubai sees its summer temperatures peak during July and August. Most of its activities go indoors during this period.

Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer, Emirates Airline, said: “With the city’s annual entertainment and shopping festival, Dubai Summer Surprises, underway, shoppers and tourists will get to experience an endless array of activities and attractions.

"As an added incentive, Emirates is providing complimentary hotel stays for customers travelling to and through Dubai, giving travellers another reason to visit our home city, whether for the first time or on repeat,” added Kazim.

ALSO READ:

Sahim Salim


More news from Business