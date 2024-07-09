UAE flights: Etihad announces daily trips to Boston from October

Big firms' pay hikes spreading to smaller firms, says BOJ; upbeat view may heighten case for near-term rate hike
Etihad announced flights will operate once everyday between Boston and Abu Dhabi, beginning 27 October.
The decision comes three months after Etihad Airways introduced Boston as its fourth destination in the United States, joining Chicago, New York and Washington DC.
Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport also enables guests to clear US immigration and customs inspections before boarding. The airport has the only US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in the Middle East.
With all the checks done before take-off from UAE, travellers can simply pick up their bags and go when they land in the US.
In addition to increasing flight frequencies out of Boston this fall, Etihad will also begin flying its Airbus A350 once daily to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada, beginning 27 October.
The Airbus A350 is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, and is one of the most efficient aircraft types in the world. The aircraft has 25 per cent less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous models.
"The Airbus A350 is setting new standards for air travel, with increased efficiencies and comfort. The introduction of the A350 to Toronto aligns with our strategy to meet increasing customer demand and expand our network,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad.
Etihad’s daily flights from Boston Logan International Airport to Abu Dhabi operate with a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's acclaimed Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.
“Our Boston service continues to perform strongly, with our flights near capacity since our inaugural flight in Boston this March,” Arik De added. “Having already experienced record passenger demand, we’re excited to invest further in the North American market by expanding our flight frequency out of Boston ahead of the peak winter travel season.”
Etihad also partners with JetBlue, which enables passengers to explore numerous cities throughout North America, with convenient connections.
Abu Dhabi to Boston
Abu Dhabi to Toronto
