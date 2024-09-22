UAE: Etihad flight delayed due to routine checks after 'suspected bird strike'

File Photo

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:42 PM

An Etihad Airways flight (EY146) from Geneva to Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled to depart on 10.40am on September 22, has been delayed due to routine checks.

These checks come after a "suspected bird strike" according to an update from the airline.

The airline apologised for the disruption and said that teams are "doing their best" to help passengers.