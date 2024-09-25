UAE: Etihad 'working hard' to be IPO-ready if shareholder decides to list, says CEO

The group has net debt of £15 billion
Etihad Airways has been working hard to be ready for an IPO, said CEO Antonoaldo Neves on Wednesday. However, he pointed out that the decision to go public remains on shareholder ADQ.
Reuters quoted Neves saying, "No decision has been made on IPO, it is the shareholder's decision."
Neves told Reuters in March that Etihad was improving transparency, governance and its balance sheet to be ready for an IPO should ADQ decide to list it.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
There have been talks about the Abu Dhabi-based airline's plans to make its stock market debut no sooner than 2025. People familiar with the matter said it would be potentially the first IPO of a major Gulf airline as the UAE's capital ramps up effort to become a global travel hub.
Etihad, owned by sovereign wealth fund ADQ, had declined to comment previously.
However, it wants to present investors with 2024 financial results that will show a strong performance, one of the people said. Geopolitical instability in the region has also weighed on timing, the second person said.
Etihad, which started operations in 2003, spent billions of dollars buying minority stakes in other carriers to create larger network through its Abu Dhabi hub and better compete with Gulf peers Emirates and Qatar Airways. But that strategy unravelled as many of those airlines ran into financial trouble.
ALSO READ:
The group has net debt of £15 billion
Key destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, YAS islands have become hot spots
EDB drives economic diversification and industrial growth across the emirates
Memorandum of understanding aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies into their logistics and trading platforms.
UAE corporate tax law provides for a formula to calculate the FTC
Anyone who completes the Kafaat programme by the UAE-based group will gain knowledge that usually takes years to acquire
Over 50,000 carats of polished diamonds will be offered for sale
Senior Visa official lauds progressive steps taken by the UAE