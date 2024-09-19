UAE: Etihad Airways offers up to 20% discount on India flight tickets

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 1:11 PM

Etihad Airways is celebrating 20 years of flying to India. To celebrate the milestone, the airline is offering discounts of up to 20 per cent on flights to and from India when booking through etihad.com. The sale runs from September 19 to 21 for travel from October 1, 2024 to March 15, 2025.

Etihad launched flights to the commercial capital of India, Mumbai, on the September 26, 2004, quickly followed by New Delhi on 1 December 2004.

Celebrating the milestone, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “India is a strategically important market for Etihad and we’re extremely proud to be celebrating 20 years of flying to this incredible country. When the young and ambitious Etihad launched flights to Mumbai in 2004, it was Etihad’s 8th global destination and since then we’ve expanded to 80 destinations with a vision to offer 125 destinations by 2030.

“This year, we are proud to offer Indian travellers a greater number of flight options from 11 gateways across India making Etihad the leading airline for connectivity for Indian travellers to the Middle East, Europe and North America.”

Expansion

Etihad’s network significantly expanded over the subsequent decades, and following the addition of flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Jaipur earlier this year, Etihad now flies to 11 gateways in India.

Etihad has also expanded seat capacity between Abu Dhabi and India this year with additional flight frequencies to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Etihad is now operating more than 50 extra flights per week to India, compared to last summer, providing more convenient departure timings and therefore more flexibility with onward connections.

The airline launched its 20-year celebrations with the Airbus A380 commencing operations between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi three times per week until the end of the year. Indian travellers can now enjoy the flying experience of this iconic double-decker aircraft from Mumbai.

A tailored offering

Etihad recently became the first foreign carrier to launch a Hindi language website, making the booking experience more accessible for its guests.

On board, Etihad’s guests are treated to a wide range of multi-language programming including the latest Bollywood blockbusters, box sets and music videos. Indian movies can be enjoyed in a selection of languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Telegu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Marathi.