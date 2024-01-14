UAE: Etihad Airways announces New Year deals from Dh895

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 1:12 PM

To welcome the New Year, Etihad Airways is offering limited time deals on select routes for travellers planning their first trip for 2024.

Between January 13 and 18, 2024, guests can enjoy exciting special offers across the Etihad network, for travel between January 23 and June 15, 2024.

Whether you are going on a solo trip to explore the wonders of Portugal or planning an expedition with your college friends to chase the Northern Lights, you can book tickets to Lisbon and Copenhagen starting at Dh2,595 in economy class and Dh12,995 in business class.

Munich offers a warm welcome and lively culture in the heart of Bavaria, Germany with business fares starting at Dh12,995.

Those seeking calm or wild adventures in Asia, can take advantage of deals starting at as low as Dh895 to Kozhikode in economy, Dh2,495 to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, and Dh4995 to Osaka, with business class fares starting at Dh8,995.

And travellers heading to explore new places in the US can book their tickets to Boston starting at Dh3,895 in economy and Dh19,995 in business. Etihad services to the famous US city are set to start on March 31, 2024.

Etihad guests in premium cabins travelling from Abu Dhabi can enjoy the impressive new lounges at Terminal A. The Etihad lounges are accessible to guests flying in Etihad’s The Residence, First and Business Class and Etihad Guest members with eligible tier status. Guests flying in Economy who wish to enjoy the exclusive lounge space can purchase access, subject to availability.

