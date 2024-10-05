UAE: Emirates resumes services to Jordan; some airlines extend cancellation of Beirut flights

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 5:41 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 5:46 PM

Emirates will resume services to Amman from October 6, the flag carrier announced.

Earlier, UAE based airlines cancelled and rerouted several flights as airspaces were shut in several parts of the Middle East amid rising regional tensions. The airspace closures in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon on Tuesday followed Iran’s missile attacks on Israel.

Flights to Beirut will remain cancelled up to and including October 15, Emirates said in an update. Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination as Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Beirut until and including October 11 in response to ongoing regional developments.

Flights affected are EY535 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Beirut (BEY) and EY538 from Beirut to Abu Dhabi.

Unless passengers have made their own onward travel arrangements from Abu Dhabi, customers transiting through the emirate with a final destination of Beirut will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin, Etihad said.

Etihad resumed flight services between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) on Thursday, October 3, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

Emirates flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad) and Iran (Tehran) will remain cancelled up to and including October 7.