UAE: Emirates' first A350 departs for Scotland; where else will the new jet fly to?

Photos: Emirates

Emirates A350 has officially entered commercial service on Friday, as it took off from Dubai towards Edinburgh, its first destination.

The aircraft, featuring Emirates' latest cabin products is the first of 65 A350s joining the airline's fleet over the coming years.

"The Emirates A350 offers the best of our latest inflight products, with new features and enhancements in every cabin. As we continue to expand our A350 fleet, we're not just adding new aircraft – we're setting new standards for global air travel," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' deputy president and chief commercial officer.

Where else will A350 fly too?

The airline said in a statement that it has configured its A350 to provide "three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation business class lie-flat seats, 21 premium economy seats, and 259 generously pitched economy class seats".

In the coming months, customers can look forward to experiencing the Emirates A350 on flights to 8 more global destinations: