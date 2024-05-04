UAE: Direct flights from Fujairah to Cairo announced in new partnership

Photo: Wam

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 9:06 AM

Starting July, travellers will be able to book direct flights from Fujairah to Egypt's capital Cairo, the emirate's international airport announced on Friday.

Two flights will be operated between the two cities every week, on Sundays and Thursdays, as part of the new partnership between the Fujairah Airport administration and Egypt's state-owned flag carrier Egyptair.

Captain Ismail Al Balushi, director-general of Fujairah International Airport, said this step came in line with efforts to boost travel options to and from the emirate and meet the growing demand for local and regional trips.

"We are working to provide a comfortable travel experience [with] quick clearance procedures [to] enhance the travel experience to and from the emirate," Al Balushi said.

Last July, Fujairah Airport announced that it would connect Fujairah to 18 new destinations, in cooperation with Oman's SalamAir.

