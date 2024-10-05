UAE: 98 million passengers pass through airports during first 8 months of 2024

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 10:02 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 10:10 PM

Around 98 million passengers have passed through various UAE airports in the first eight months of 2024, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced on Saturday.

This significant milestone was announced on ‘UAE Civil Aviation Day’ celebrated in the country every October 5.

This date commemorates the anniversary of the first airplane landing in Sharjah in 1932. At the time, there was no UAE; Sharjah, like the other emirates, was part of the Trucial States. A British Imperial Airways aircraft, known as ‘Hanno,’ landed on October 5, 1932 on the runway in Al Mahatta, which is now part of the Al Qasimia area of Sharjah. This marked the establishment of the first airport in the Arabian region at that time.

"More than 90 years later, the UAE's civil aviation sector leads numerous global competitiveness indicators, surpassing many developed nations,” GCAA noted, adding: “The UAE now boasts six national carriers (Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi) renowned for luxury, quality, security, and safety.

“During the first eight months of this year, our national carriers operated 4,807 weekly flights to numerous destinations around the world. In addition, the UAE has 10 airports, including 8 international airports ranked among the best and busiest in the world. These airports welcomed more than 97.9 million passengers in the first eight months of this year, reflecting a growth rate of 12.6 per cent, compared to 86.9 million passengers during the same period last year," GCAA noted.

Rapid growth of aviation sector

Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and chairman of GCAA board of directors, noted: "The UAE is globally recognised for the rapid growth of its aviation infrastructure, which accounted for less than 1 per cent of the GDP (gross domestic product) at the founding of the country in 1971; while today the sector contributes up to 13.3 per cent of the GDP.”

According to estimates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the air transport market in the UAE is expected to grow by 170 per cent over the next 20 years, resulting in an addition of 101 million passenger flights by 2037.

The robust growth is projected to contribute approximately $127.7 billion to the national economy and create 1.4 million jobs.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), chairman of Dubai Airports, and chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, added: “The aviation sector in the UAE is a vital artery connecting us to the world, with Dubai International Airport (DXB) standing as a global model for growth and quality.

“DXB serves more than 90 million international passengers annually, and through our partnerships with global airlines, we strive to enhance air connectivity between the UAE and countries around the world,” he continued.

Among the best in the world

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, said: “The country today boasts an infrastructure that ranks among the best in the world, with Zayed International Airport serving as a world-class example of modern airport design.