Syrian Airlines to resume flights to Dubai as Damascus airport reopens from Tuesday

Syria's main airport in Damascus to resume international flights starting Tuesday after such commercial trips were halted following last month's ousting of president Bashar Al Assad.

Syrian Airlines will resume flights from Damascus to Dubai, in the UAE, starting on Tuesday, an employee told AFP requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

"We announce we will start receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from" Tuesday, state news agency SANA said, quoting Ashhad al-Salibi, who heads the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport.

"We reassure Arab and international airlines that we have begun the phase of rehabilitating the Aleppo and Damascus airports with our partners' help, so that they can welcome flights from all over the world," he said.

International aid planes and foreign diplomatic delegations have already been landing in Syria. Domestic flights have also resumed.

On Thursday, Qatar Airways announced it would resume flights to the Syrian capital after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights from Tuesday.

A Qatari official told AFP last month that Doha had offered the new Syrian authorities help in resuming operations at Damascus airport.