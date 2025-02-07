Small plane crashes into bus in Brazil's Sao Paulo; 2 bodies found charred

A drone view shows people inspecting the site where a small plane crashed into vehicles on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Reuters

Two people died and six others were injured when a small plane crashed into a bus on a busy Sao Paulo avenue in Brazil on Friday morning, the local fire department said.

The two bodies were found charred in the fuselage of the Beech F90 King Air aircraft that took off from Sao Paulo bound for the city of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil, according to local authorities.

The plane crashed on the Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue and then hit the bus, they said.

"Unfortunately we started the day with this tragic plane crash," Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas wrote on social media, adding that the victims were the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

"It is worth highlighting the quick action of the fire department, which extinguished the flames in just a few minutes and prevented this tragedy from being even greater."