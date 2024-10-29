Sharjah Airport passenger numbers increase 10% in Q3

Sharjah Airport also achieved a 6.7 per cent growth in flight movements, with a total of 27,758 flights operated by 35 airlines. — Supplied photo

The total number of passengers passing through Sharjah Airport during the third quarter of 2024 exceeded 4.392 million, marking a 10 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Sharjah Airport also achieved a 6.7 per cent growth in flight movements, with a total of 27,758 flights operated by 35 airlines.

The airport continued its record growth in cargo handling, reaching 46,284 tonnes, a year-on-year increase of over 32 per cent. Additionally, sea-air cargo operations increased by 7.8 per cent, handling 3,236 tonnes.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), emphasised that Sharjah Airport remains a key contributor to Sharjah’s diverse economic sectors, especially tourism, trade, and business. The positive growth in travel, aviation, and cargo strengthens the airport’s competitive edge, reinforcing its position as a leading service provider and supporting its goal to become one of the top five regional airports. He noted that the airport’s increasing operational performance aligns with the broad economic growth in Sharjah, affirming it as a premier destination for tourism, investment, residence, and business. The airport’s ambitious plans for continuous development ensure world-class services, enhancing passengers and airline confidence. This commitment supports a safe, seamless travel experience powered by innovative technologies and sustainable practices. Progress in Sharjah Airport’s new expansion project

The SAA is steadily implementing the new airport expansion project, which aims to raise the airport’s capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027. This includes upgrading cargo facilities to meet the growing demand in this vital sector, enabling the airport to handle higher volumes of operations and cargo efficiently.