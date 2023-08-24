Saudi announces new flight rules: Up to 200% of airfare as compensation for cancellations, delays

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets senior executives and policymakers from the global finance industry
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) in Saudi Arabia has announced new passenger rights protection regulations, strengthening the protection for travellers in case of airline or airport disruptions.
The new regulations will come into effect on November 20, covering ticketing, boarding, in-flight services, baggage handling, and catering to passengers with special needs, including those with reduced mobility.
Compensation provisions have been strengthened and extended through the regulations, addressing situations like flight delays, cancellations, overbooking, and unexpected stopovers. In some cases, payouts may rise to 150-200 per cent of the original ticket value. For lost or damaged baggage, travellers could be compensated with approximately 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,432).
The regulations also cater to unique travel circumstances, like the Haj and Umrah charter flights. The regulation allows passengers to request the termination of the contract with the air carrier in case the flight is delayed for a period exceeding 2 hours.
"These changes reflect Gaca’s focus on putting the passenger first, by strengthening regulations that secure better service quality for passengers. The regulations cover new ground in supporting passengers affected by travel disruptions and support the Kingdom’s broader Saudi Aviation Strategy growth agenda,” said Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Dahmash, vice-president of Gaca.
The regulations are a key component in enabling the Saudi aviation sector's growth objectives, including tripling passenger numbers to 330 million per annum and connecting the Kingdom to more than 250 global destinations by 2030.
