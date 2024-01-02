Photo: KT file

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 12:39 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 3:01 PM

An Air India pilot has been derostered after a heavy landing in Dubai, according to Indian media reports.

The Times of India says that the flight, which was travelling from Kochi, made the landing on December 20. The aircraft came to a stop safely despite the less-than-smooth landing.

An Air India spokesperson reportedly said that an investigation has started as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation rules and that until it is complete, the pilot will not be allowed to fly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The plane was grounded in Dubai for a week while it extensive checks were performed, before it was allowed to fly back to India. The A320 aircraft was a relatively new one, reported Indian media, which could be why the hard landing did not damage the landing gear.

According to flight tracking sites, the plane has not flown since the incident.

ALSO READ: