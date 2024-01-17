UAE

Philippine flights: Tickets to Manila, other cities to get cheaper in February

This comes as the Civil Aeronautics Board in the country revises fuel surcharge level for next month

Web Desk
Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 3:07 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 3:10 PM

Good news for travellers on Philippine airlines — flight tickets are set to get cheaper in February this year. The Civil Aeronautics Board in the country (CAB) has revised its fuel surcharge for next month, down from Level 6 to Level 5.

This level determines how much airlines can charge domestic and international travellers as fuel surcharge on top of the base ticket price.

According to the Inquirer, next month Philippine airlines will be allowed to collect fuel surcharges of PHP151 to PHP542 for domestic flights, and PHP498.03 to PHP3,703.11 for international flights. This is compared to the current rates, which are PHP185 to PHP665 for domestic flights, and PHP610.37 to PHP4,538.40 for international flights.

UAE expats looking to travel to Manila can capitalise on the new lower prices — which will have the lowest fuel surcharges since August 2023, when the CAB had kept the rates at Level 4.

Recently, Indian airline Indigo announced that it would eliminate fuel charges on its all its domestic and international flights, effective January 4. It was a relief for passengers who had to pay the surcharge since its introduction in October 2023.

