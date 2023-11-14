Need UAE charter flights to India, China? New services coming up

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 1:07 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 1:22 PM

Tourism 365, an Adnec Group company, will soon introduce charter flight services to India and China, a representative said during an event in Abu Dhabi.

“We are working on bringing tourist groups from China and India,” Houda Al Hosani, an Emirati tour guide, told Khaleej Times during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has been conducting roadshows to attract tourists and residents from China and India to explore the Capital, the year-round tourism destination offering a variety of experiences.

“Charter flights to China and India will be an upcoming offering from Tourism 365. It will happen soon,” said Al Hosani, who has been a tour guide for more than two years now.

Tourism 365 recently launched charter flight services in the UAE. Available from Europe and central Asia, the service is expected to increase visitor arrivals in the country. Last month, operations started from Germany – services which are seeing a good inflow of tourists.

“We offer transportation, accommodation, and excursion packages through our companies, which work together to offer the best experiences to visitors.”

Tourism 365 has four subsidiaries: Capital Experience, a full-service destination management company; Capital Travel, a 360-degree travel management company; Capital Holidays, a specialised tour operator; and Capital Drive, a tourism transportation company. Tourism 365 operates Etihad Holidays, which is part of the Etihad network.

“Most visitors are satisfied by the services provided by Tourism 365,” she said.

Tour packages

The agency's packages include visits to unique cultural landmarks and attractions like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi, driving experience at Yas Marina Circuit, the National Aquarium, desert safari, and theme parks on Yas Island including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. It also takes travellers to beaches and other iconic places across the country, including Dubai's Museum of the Future, Ski Dubai, and the Burj Khalifa, among others.

“We have different packages depending on the budget of the visitors," Al Housani said.

With the UAE National Day holidays coming up, Tourism 365 has also introduced packages to Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan starting at Dh2,239 for a 2-night, 3-day stay.

A winter cruise holiday package is being offered from $195 to GCC countries like Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. “[This] ranges from 3 to 7 nights,” Al Hosani added.

