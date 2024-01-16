UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

More than 160 Indian flights delayed, cancelled: Dense fog disrupts air traffic

Similar weather conditions have been predicted until the end of the week

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
A man walks with his luggage cart amidst heavy fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters
A man walks with his luggage cart amidst heavy fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 8:47 AM

Dense fog swathed large parts of northern India on Tuesday for the third straight day of an intense cold wave, reducing visibility to disrupt more than 160 flights.

As many as 128 flights from the international airport in New Delhi, the capital, were delayed, with 33 cancelled, aviation site Flightradar24 showed, an effect that cascaded through flight schedules nationwide.

Visibility at the airport stood at 50 m (164 ft) at 8am, weather officials said, predicting similar conditions until the end of the week.

New Delhi's lowest temperature this winter was 3.3 degrees°C on Monday, when low visibility and dense fog caused the delay of as many as 500 flights and the cancellation of 87.

Angry passengers argued with airline staff in images on television and social media, with one video showing passengers eating dinner as they waited on the tarmac for a delayed flight.

On Monday, the aviation minister said authorities were hastening efforts to use an additional runway, equipped with the CAT III navigation system that enables aircraft to land despite low visibility.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business